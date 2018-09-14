Quality Dairy is Breaking Ground for Renovations to Their Holt Location

Lansing, Mich. -

Holt residents who have been eagerly anticipating the return of their Quality Dairy location are one step closer to being able to visit their favorite local convenience store. On Wednesday, September 12, 2018 at 4 pm, Quality Dairy is hosting a groundbreaking for extensive renovations to the Holt QD.

The Holt QD’s new features include a Corner Creamery with outdoor seating, a drive-up window and a freshly-designed interior. Quality Dairy incorporated customer feedback gathered via social media, which has shown just how important QD is to the Holt community.

“Not a week has gone by without Holt residents asking when our store will reopen,” says Quality Dairy President Ken Martin. “We appreciate everyone’s patience as we work through the logistics of insurance, building plans, contractor selection, township approvals and more. We’re all eager to open our doors again, and are excited to get construction underway.”

The store has been closed since an electrical fire on October 24, 2017. Since then, Quality Dairy has explored a variety of different options for reopening in Holt, ultimately choosing to remain in their current location and perform extensive renovations to the building. On July 23, 2018, the Delhi Charter Township Planning Commission supported QD’s request to rezone the property and allow for a drive-through window. The rezoning request was officially approved on August 8, 2018.

“The new Holt store will provide a model for future Quality Dairy locations and existing store remodels,” says Thomas Buschert, Quality Dairy CEO. “Our new leadership team, established earlier this year, has been working hard to create a new vision for this iconic Lansing-based company. The revamped Holt store, along with exciting initiatives like QD Quick Delivery, shows our customers that we remain dedicated to serving them.”

The groundbreaking will take place at QD’s Holt location: 2233 S. Cedar St, Holt. Media and local dignitaries are invited to gather at 4 pm, with the official groundbreaking ceremony to take place at 4:30 pm. The construction timeline indicates a December 2018 store opening.

