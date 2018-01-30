QD Leadership Follows Through on New Vision Promise

LANSING, MI – Quality Dairy is on the look-out for fresh ideas – and their new leadership team is starting in the heart of QD’s own stores with their “Who’s the Boss?” initiative. Quality Dairy CEO Tom Buschert, COO Jeff Schook and President Ken Martin are trading their desks for cash registers and spending one day each month working as customer service representatives in QD stores.

“This is a chance for us to gather direct input from the entire QD family – from our loyal customers to our dedicated customer service representatives,” says Martin. “We’re excited to bring what we’re learning back to the corporate level, and use it to inspire fresh ideas and new ways of thinking to improve the QD experience for all.”

During “Who’s the Boss?” the leadership team will collectively work a shift in each of Quality Dairy’s 30 locations, covering a variety of duties throughout each shift. These include running registers, stocking merchandise, scooping ice cream and more, under the direction of each store’s manager. QD’s social media will give fans a peek into the experience, featuring interviews with the leadership team, store managers and fellow CSRs.

On Thursday, February 1, Buschert plans to work at QD’s 1412 W. Mt. Hope Rd. location; Martin joins the team at 3332 Lake Lansing Rd.; and Schook will be at 6099 S. Martin Luther King Blvd. “We don’t just want to create change for the sake of change,” says Buschert.

“We want to make the right changes, changes that will directly impact both our customers and team members, creating the best possible Quality Dairy experience for everyone.”

The leadership team began this initiative in December 2017, and has already gathered a variety of ideas from customers and QD team members alike. “We’ve been absolutely blown away by the hard work of our team in every store,” says Schook. “Interacting with customers is one of the best parts of our days – but the other is working side by side with our amazing team members, who have been incredibly helpful and patient.”

Founded right here in Lansing, family-owned and operated for more than 80 years, Quality Dairy is proud to serve as greater Lansing’s neighborhood food store. Quality Dairy makes the lives of Lansing families a little easier with 30 convenient locations offering delicious donuts and iconic ice cream, along with other premium dairy products, fresh baked goods and more.

Source: PRESS RELEASE