Nominations sought for $10,000 Teacher of the Year award

The Hillsdale County Community Foundation is proud to announce the continuation of a recognition program for Hillsdale County teachers. Thanks to the generosity of the Stanton Foundation, one Hillsdale County teacher will be the recipient of a $10,000 award as Teacher of the Year in 2018.

The intent of the annual award is to recognize educators in Hillsdale County who are known for going above and beyond the standard requirements and job duties associated with being a teacher, who enrich the lives of their students and show dedication to their school and community.

In total, the Stanton Foundation and the Hillsdale County Community Foundation have awarded $80,000 to exemplary teachers. Six local educators have been recognized as the Hillsdale County Teacher of the Year since 2012, each receiving a $10,000 award. In addition, four teachers have received runner-up recognition awards of $5,000 each, and several others have received honorable mentions.

Nominations are accepted from educational professionals, students, parents, and community members in general. Once a nomination form has been submitted, it will be reviewed and validated. All nominees to pass the initial screening will then be invited to submit an application form.

Nomination forms can be obtained from the Hillsdale County Community Foundation at 2 South Howell Street in Hillsdale, or online at www.abouthccf.org. Nominations will be accepted until 4 pm on January 31st.

SOURCE: PRESS RELEASE