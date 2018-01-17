No one injured in yesterday's robbery at Quality Dairy

On January 16, 2018 at approximately 3:26 am, a robbery occurred at the Quality Dairy store located at 1412 W. Mt. Hope Ave. “

We’re very thankful for the safety of our team members and customers,” says Ken Martin, Quality Dairy President. “The store was closed at the time of the robbery, and there was no cash in the store. But still, this is a very serious situation and we are working closely with law enforcement to bring those responsible to justice. Those who violate the safety and security of our stores will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

Safety for team members and customers is a top priority at Quality Dairy. The company continuously installs new monitors, upgrades security systems and improves camera angles to keep stores safer.

“We appreciate the efforts of first responders,” says Martin. “Quality Dairy will always support the efforts of law enforcement to keep our stores and neighborhoods safe.”

The store will open on time at 6 am, and remain open for regular business hours.

Founded right here in Lansing, family-owned and operated for more than 80 years, Quality Dairy is proud to serve as greater Lansing’s neighborhood food store. Quality Dairy makes the lives of Lansing families a little easier – and a lot happier – with 30 convenient locations offering delicious donuts and iconic ice cream, along with other premium dairy products, fresh baked goods and more.

Media inquiries should be directed to Coleen King at King Media: 517.927.4774.

Source: PRESS RELEASE