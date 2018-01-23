Model Train Exhibit Opening at Impression 5 This Weekend!

Experience Trains: Full STEAM Ahead at Impression 5 Science Center!

Lansing, MI: A family favorite is steaming toward Impression 5 Science Center Saturday, January 27. Trains: Full STEAM Ahead is a massive exhibit showcasing a fully functioning HO scale model train network that will impress visitors of all ages. The exhibit also features wooden and electric train sets for train-loving tots to run and explore, along with a climbable engine and tender. Train enthusiasts will also love the artifacts displayed throughout the exhibit.

Trains: Full STEAM Ahead will be stationed at Impression 5 Science Center in downtown Lansing January 27 through April 8, 2018. The exhibit is made possible by the Capital Area Railway Society, whose club members combine their individual train modules to create a stunning and intricate system for guests to explore in this rare setup you won’t see anywhere else.

Impression 5 Science Center is a hands-on space for students and families to play, create, and challenge their understanding of science. Located in downtown Lansing, the Science Center is open to the public Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5:00 p.m. For admission prices and more information, visit impression5.org.

About Capital Area Railway Society

Capital Area Railway Society is made up of an enthusiastic group of members who enjoy sharing their passion for trains with the public through various train shows throughout the state. The club’s HO Scale model modules delight train enthusiasts young and old alike and connect them to the wonder and science of trains.

