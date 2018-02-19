Michigan Women’s Foundation’s Statewide “Entrepreneur YOU” Conference Returns with Three March Dates and Locations

Annual Day of Education, Networking and Resources for Women Entrepreneurs Coming to Grand Rapids, Lansing and SE Michigan

WHAT: The Entrepreneur YOU (EYOU) Conference is a day of empowerment and inspiration, designed to educate women with a passion for owning their own business regarding the challenges and opportunities of entrepreneurship.

Each event will feature a keynote address, as well as panel discussions and breakout workshop sessions helmed by leading industry professionals on a variety of topics critical to business success, including: finance, legal, staffing, sales, marketing and more.

In addition to sharpening skills, attendees also will have the opportunity to network and gain a variety of valuable industry contacts.

WHERE AND WHEN:

Grand Rapids March 2, 2018 8:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Davenport University Grand Rapids, Mich.

Lansing March 9, 2018 8:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. LCC – West Campus Lansing, Mich.

SE Michigan March 14, 2018 8:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Walsh College Troy, Mich.

DETAILS: The EYOU Conferences are open to women in any phase of business ownership in any industry.

Tickets are $50 each and include full-access to the conference, continental breakfast and lunch. Registration is now open for all events. Additional information and tickets are available here: https://www.miwf.org/events1/women-entrepreneurship-initiative/ [miwf.org]

WHO: The Grand Rapids and SE Michigan EYOU Conferences will feature keynote speaker Tonya C. Bailey, president and lead consultant at TCB Consulting, LLC. Bailey, a personal development coach, uses her passion to assist individuals from diverse backgrounds to excel beyond their potential, and offers practical strategies to drive change.

The Lansing EYOU Conference will feature a keynote address from Regina Carey, founder of Carey On, LLC. Carey practices as an empowerment consultant, strength-based life coach and passion instigator. The goal of her work is to educate and empower those who are stuck, struggling or ready for a change.

Entrepreneur YOU is presented by Michigan Women’s Foundation (MWF) in collaboration with Davenport University, Grand Rapids Opportunities for Women, Inforum, Lansing Community College and Walsh College. The MWF Entrepreneurship Initiative is generously supported by Consumers Energy.

Source: PRESS RELEASE