Annual Michigan Women’s Foundation Entrepreneur Conference.

Davenport University Lansing Campus is co-hosting the event with Lansing Community College, and the Michigan Women’s Foundation.

Learn from the Experts: A day of Empowerment and Inspiration

The Entrepreneur YOU conference is designed to educate women with a passion for owning their own business about the challenges and opportunities inherent to the endeavor - from planning through launch to growth. The conference provides a broad overview of topics such as marketing, finance, legal issues, business funding and more. In addition to sharpening skills, you will gain powerful contacts and learn new information to drive successful business results.

Keynote Speaker will be Regina Carey, Founder, Carey On, LLC.

The cost to attend the event is $50 per ticket.

Event starts at 8:30 a.m. and ends at 3:30 p.m. located at LCC West Campus.

To register, visit: www.miwf.org

Source: PRESS RELEASE