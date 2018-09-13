Mason Presbyterian Church Hosting An Organ Recital As A Part Of Their "Stone Church Concerts"

Mason, Mich. - As part of their "Stone Church Concerts" for the community, Mason Presbyterian Church is hosting an organ recital, on Sunday September 30th at 3:00 PM. Thomas Bara is the featured recitalist. He will

present a program of works by Paine,Brewer, J.S. Bach, Franck, Schumann,and Vierne on the newly renovated organ. This free recital is open to all and will be followed by a reception. A free will offering

will be accepted. Mason First Presbyterian Church is located at 131 E. Maple ST Mason, MI.

Thomas Bara is Instructor of Organ and Assistant Director of Music at the Interlochen Arts Academy and is Organist at Central United Methodist Church, Traverse City, Michigan. Mr. Bara came to Interlochen from Saint Thomas Church Fifth Avenue, New York City, having served as Assistant Organist under Gerre and Judith Hancock. A graduate of the Interlochen Arts Academy, Mr. Bara trained at the University of Michigan and the Eastman School of Music and was Organ Scholar at Saint Thomas Church and the Cathedral of Saint John the Divine in New York City. At Eastman, Mr. Bara received the prestigious Performance Certificate and the first Harold Gleason Emerging Artist Award. His teachers include Robert Glasgow, Arthur Haas, Gerre Hancock, David Higgs, John O’Brien, Robert Murphy, and Russell Saunders.

Mr. Bara won first prize in the Arthur Poister National Organ Competition and was a finalist in the National Young Artist Competition and Fort Wayne National Organ Competition. He has performed widely as soloist and as accompanist to The Saint Thomas Choir of Men and Boys, including concerts at the Royal Cathedral, Copenhagen; King’s College, Cambridge; Saint John’s Smith Square, London; and Saint Paul’s Cathedral, London. Acknowledged for his work teaching young organists and introducing new musicians to the organ, Mr. Bara served nationally on the Committee on the New Organist. His students consistently win recognition in prominent competitions and graduate to leading conservatories and universities.