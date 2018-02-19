Mason hosting a business-to-business expo

Mason Area Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a business-to-business expo on Thursday evening, March 8th from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. to allow Mason-based businesses and organizations to talk with other businesspeople about their products and services. This helps the Chamber promote “buy local.” This year, for the first time, it will be held at Mason High School’s Cafeteria, 1001 S. Barnes Street. The new venue will allow for the growing number of businesses that will be exhibiting at this event.

People who are responsible for buying products and services for businesses and organizations are welcome to stop by after work to check out what’s happening. Attendees will discover what’s new with their neighboring businesses in the Mason area. This is the Mason Area Chamber’s 9th B2B Expo and this year it will feature up to 40 booths, the largest show yet.

This event provides a great way to talk to other businesspeople about your business or organization’s needs. It is designed to help businesspeople network and build new, long-lasting professional relationships. The expo admission is free. There will be free food and beverages. Donations will be collected for the Mason Promise Scholarship.

This year, Doberman Technologies is the event’s presenting sponsor and will provide a keynote speaker on cybersecurity. Business-to-business oriented booths will be featured from Dart Container Corporation, ServiceMaster Absolute, Signarama, Paper Image, Shumaker Technology, Hoffman Photography, Mark Voss Agency, and UnoDeuce Multimedia. Other businesses participating include Dart Bank, Independent Bank, Commercial Bank Mason, LAFCU, Placemats 4 You, Granger, Weathervane Roofing, COSTCO Wholesale, CP Federal Credit Union, City Limits, Trinesha Goebel – State Farm, City Limits, WOW!, CASE Credit Union, ACD.net, and MSUFCU. Nonprofits participating include Mason Area Chamber of Commerce, Child & Family Charities, Holt Business Alliance, Holt Senior Care, Meridian Area Business Association, Mason Area Historical Society, Mason Promise Scholarship, and Mason Rotary Club. More businesses and organizations are still expected to be there. For more information, contact the Mason Area Chamber of Commerce at (517) 676-1046.

Source: PRESS RELEASE