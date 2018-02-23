M3 Group Provides Office Space to Area Businesses Affected by Flooding
4:08 PM, Feb 23, 2018
Share Article
M3 Group, a Lansing-based branding agency and publisher of The Greater Lansing Business Monthly, Capital Area Women’s Lifestyle Magazine and ING Magazine, are opening their doors to area businesses affected by flooding.
Properties owned by M3 Group that sit adjacent to their main offices, located at 614 and 618 Seymour Ave., will be made available on a first-come, first-serve basis. These office spaces are furnished and include internet access. Parking is also available on a first-come, first-serve basis in the lots behind each building that are shared with M3 Group staff.
“You can’t plan for the unexpected, but we’re hopeful we can help to alleviate some of the stress that local business might be going through right now. Catastrophes like these can be extremely harmful to the welfare of businesses, with some being forced to cease operations until the situation is remedied, we want to help our friends within the community avoid those obstacles,” said Tiffany Dowling, M3 Group president and CEO.
If your business has been affected and is interested in working from either space, please contact M3 Group’s Executive Assistant Jaime Hardesty immediately for more details at jaime@m3group.biz – space is limited.
M3 Group is a full-service branding agency, providing integrated media, public relations and advertising services to our clients with a custom, results-driven strategy to take their brand to the next level. In addition to services offered to clients, M3 Group also publishes three local magazines, which serve as a source of information to the community and enable local organizations to reach an expansive, regional audience. For more information, please visit m3group.biz [m3group.biz].