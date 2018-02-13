LCC's 3rd annual black business expo

LANSING, Mich. – LCC continues its celebration of Black History Month with the 3rd annual Black Business Expo. The event will feature over 20 area black owned businesses from across the Lansing area. LCC seeks to support small business owners and entrepreneurs by helping them grow their business through increased visibility.

Who: Lansing Community College

What: 3rd Annual Black Business Expo – Vendors include: Time to Travel; Young Living Essential Oils; Professional Counselors of Lansing; NaimUnique Designs; Millennium Books, Helen’s Purses; Paparizzi Associates Jewelry and more.

When: Wednesday, Feb. 14, 10:00 am – 3 p.m.

Where: LCC Downtown Campus

422 N. Washington Square – Gannon Building, 2nd Floor

Lansing, MI

Why: The Black Business Expo is designed to create awareness and spotlight black entrepreneurs in the Lansing area. The event provides an opportunity for the community to learn what these businesses have to offer, shop for unique products and services, and network with other business owners in the area.

About Lansing Community College

Lansing Community College, founded in 1957, is the fifth-largest community college in Michigan, serving more than 25,000 students across a six-county area each year. LCC offers courses in general education for those interested in transferring to a four-year institution, career and workforce development, developmental education and personal enrichment. To meet the professional development and training needs of regional employees, the college offers customized programs for credit, non-credit and continuing education. The University Center at LCC offers students the opportunity to earn bachelor’s and master’s degrees from five partner universities on the downtown LCC campus. For more information, visit lcc.edu.

Source: PRESS RELEASE