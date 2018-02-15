LCC to host 100+ Employers at Job and Internship Fair

Lansing Community College will host its annual job and internship fair Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2-5 p.m. at its West Campus location. More than 100 employers including MSU Federal Credit Union, Dart Container, Jackson National Life Insurance, Auto-Owners Insurance, Michigan Farm Bureau Family of Companies, Orchid Orthopedic Solutions, and TechSmith Corporation will be in attendance and looking to fill full-time, part-time, internship and apprenticeship positions.

What began as an opportunity to connect its students with employers has grown relative to LCC’s mission to serve the Lansing community. This year’s job fair celebrates its largest number of participating employers across a vast array of industries.

“We have such a variety of employers this year, most hiring multiple positions,” says Rebecca Sowa, Internship Coordinator for LCC’s Career and Employment Services. Sowa and her team have been the driving force in the fair’s growth, establishing great relationships and partnerships with local employers.

LCC West Campus is located at 5708 Cornerstone Drive, Lansing, MI. The event is free and open to the public. Pre-registration is encouraged at lcc.edu/jobfair.

Source: PRESS RELEASE