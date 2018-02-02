LCC seeking nominations

Lansing, Mich. – The Lansing Community College Foundation is seeking nominations for its Distinguished Alumni Award. This honor recognizes notable LCC alumni who demonstrate exceptional achievement in their profession and make a positive impact in their community. Nominations are due no later than Friday, March 2, 2018 at 11:59 p.m. ET.

Dan J. McKean, executive director for the LCC Foundation says, “For over 60 years, LCC alumni have been contributing to the workforce and community. We are proud of all these LCC Stars. The Distinguished Alumni Award seeks to recognize those who have made exceptional advances in their professions and in their service to the communities in which they live.”

“We encourage co-workers, family members, friends, professors and the community at large to nominate an LCC alumni who deserves to be recognized,” said McKean.

To be considered for the Distinguished Alumni Award, candidates need to meet the following criteria:

· Nominee shall have successfully taken at least one class at Lansing Community College.

· Demonstration of service or enrichment to the community.

· Distinction in field as evidenced by achievement in career, training and education, and/or outstanding contributions to the field.

To submit your nomination for the 2018 Distinguished Alumni Award, please fill out and submit the following form: 2018 DA Nomination Fillable Form [lcc.edu].

For more information regarding the nomination process please contact Steve Slocum, development coordinator (517) 483.1988 or slocums7@lcc.edu.

About Lansing Community College

Lansing Community College, founded in 1957, is the fifth-largest community college in Michigan, serving more than 25,000 students across a six-county area each year. LCC offers courses in general education for those interested in transferring to a four-year institution, career and workforce development, developmental education and personal enrichment. To meet the professional development and training needs of regional employees, the college offers customized programs for credit, non-credit and continuing education. The University Center at LCC offers students the opportunity to earn bachelor’s and master’s degrees from five partner universities on the downtown LCC campus. For more information, visit lcc.edu.

