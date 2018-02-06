LCC to host 13th Annual Community Health Fair

Now in its 13th year the health fair will feature some 19 health care vendors providing free testing and information for everything from HIV/AIDS testing, blood pressure screening, hearing tests, information on the Bone Marrow Registry, Universal Health Care, and much more!

The event is FREE and open to the public.

Who: Lansing Community College

What: 13th Annual Community Health Fair

When: Wednesday, Feb. 7, 10am – 3 pm

Where: LCC Downtown Campus

422 N. Washington Square – Gannon Building, 2nd floor

Lansing, MI

Why: The health fair provides an opportunity for the Lansing community and surrounding areas to gain valuable information designed to keep them and their families healthy and safe.

About Lansing Community College

Lansing Community College, founded in 1957, is the fifth-largest community college in Michigan, serving more than 25,000 students across a six-county area each year. LCC offers courses in general education for those interested in transferring to a four-year institution, career and workforce development, developmental education and personal enrichment. To meet the professional development and training needs of regional employees, the college offers customized programs for credit, non-credit and continuing education. The University Center at LCC offers students the opportunity to earn bachelor’s and master’s degrees from five partner universities on the downtown LCC campus. For more information, visit lcc.edu.

Source: PRESS RELEASE