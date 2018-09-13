Lawmakers announce clean mobility legislation during ‘Drive Electric Week'

As events take place across the state for National Drive Electric Week, Representatives Bronna Kahle (R-Clinton) and Michael Webber (R-Rochester Hills) today announced legislation that would help remove barriers for the sale, research and development of electric vehicles and other clean mobility technologies.

House Bill 6328, introduced by Rep. Kahle would create incentives for businesses that make investments into the research and development of electric vehicles and advanced mobility. This bill would help small and mid-sized companies invest in R&D for advanced mobility in Michigan.

“Michigan’s rich history as the auto capital of the world means we should be a leader in the future of transportation and vehicle production,” said Rep. Kahle. “My legislation keeps Michigan on the cutting edge of innovation and supports next-generation companies. It’s part of a plan promoting job creation, community revitalization and clean fuels – three positive goals that can be accomplished together with the right strategy.”

House Bill 6083, introduced by Rep. Webber would make electric and alternative fuel vehicles exempt from a portion of the sales tax, which would be calculated based on the vehicle’s weight.

“Electric and autonomous vehicles are the future of transportation in Michigan and across the country, and my legislation will remove barriers for Michiganders who want to take advantage of the growing advanced mobility trend,” said Rep. Webber. “Currently, consumers seeking to purchase an electric vehicle face many hurdles and additional fees that make owning an EV out of reach for many, and my legislation seeks to increase access to those consumers who wish to save money on gasoline and promote cleaner transportation.”

In May, Clean Fuels Michigan , an organization of businesses and organizations focused on growing a high-tech, clean transportation industry in Michigan released a report [cleanfuelsmichigan.com] on the economic impact of the clean mobility industry in Michigan. The report found that the industry contributes $18.8 billion to Michigan’s economy each year, and supports more than 69,000 jobs.

“Clean transportation technologies will play an increasingly important role in Michigan’s auto industry, which is why it is important to have policies in place that position Michigan to lead in this rapidly changing industry,” said Mike Alaimo , executive director of Clean Fuels Michigan. “There is massive potential for growth and further investment in the clean mobility industry, and I applaud Reps. Kahle and Webber for introducing legislation that would help Michigan seize on this potential.”

Clean Fuels Michigan, along with other industry partners such as Greater Lansing Area Clean Cities Coalition, the Michigan Agency for Energy and General Motors, participated in events for Drive Electric Week including an electric vehicle ride and drive.

“Vehicle electrification is a vital component of the automotive industry’s seismic transition towards advanced mobility technologies,” said Britta Gross , director of advanced vehicle technology and commercialization policy for General Motors. “Investing in this technology will support jobs and the environment, and help Michigan maintain its’ leadership as the automotive capital of the world during a time of unprecedented competition.”

