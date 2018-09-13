Lansing Community College to dedicate Granger Clock Tower

LANSING, Mich. - The LCC community will gather together 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 19 to celebrate the completion of the Granger Clock Tower.

A generous donation by Glenn and Trish Granger in honor of parents Alton and Janice Granger has made the city of Lansing’s newest landmark possible.

“The Granger Clock Tower stands as more than a monument,” said LCC President Brent Knight. “It is a trusty landmark, a familiar friend, a music box of sorts, a lighted guardian, a place of peace and solace. We are grateful to the Granger family for their generous contribution to LCC and the Lansing community.”

The Granger family founded Granger Construction in 1959, and parents Alton and Janice, along with Alton’s brothers and their wives started the Granger Foundation which exists to enhance the quality of life within the greater Lansing area. The clock tower stands as a monument to Alton and Janice Granger’s support of educational opportunities in Lansing.

“The Lansing Community College family and the residents of the city of Lansing are very thankful for the generosity of Glenn and Trish Granger in creating the Granger Clock Tower,” said Robert Proctor, LCC Board of Trustees. “The clock tower which will serve as a magnificent landmark on the campus of Lansing Community College in the heart of downtown Lansing for generations to come.”

The Granger Clock Tower stands six stories tall and the top portion of the tower weighs nearly 3300 pounds. Among its functions will be one bell sound each hour and six bell sounds will chime at 6 p.m. each day. When the clock is lit its hue will be visible from several blocks away forever cementing it as a place of community pride, and a destination for LCC students and employees.

About Lansing Community College

Lansing Community College, founded in 1957, is the fifth-largest community college in Michigan, serving more than 25,000 students across a six-county area each year. LCC offers courses in general education for those interested in transferring to a four-year institution, career and workforce development, developmental education and personal enrichment. To meet the professional development and training needs of regional employees, the college offers customized programs for credit, non-credit and continuing education. The University Center at LCC offers students the opportunity to earn bachelor’s and master’s degrees from five partner universities on the downtown LCC campus. For more information, visit lcc.edu.

