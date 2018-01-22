Lansing Community College celebrates Black History Month

Lansing Community College is set to kick-off an exciting month of activities in recognition of Black History Month with a Jazz, Hip-Hop and Soul Weekend Concert Series.

The celebration gets under way at Dart Auditorium, 500 N. Capitol Ave., downtown Lansing on Saturday, Jan. 27, 7-8 p.m., when hip-hop/soul artist Mikeyy Austin hits the stage. Austin is a Lansing native, arts activist and LCC student. He released his debut album “L I F T E D” in May 2017.

Sunday, Jan. 28, 4 p.m., the LCC Jazz Quartet will perform on the Dart stage with featured guest musician Tom Jones. The Jazz Quartet is comprised of LCC faculty members Mike Daniels on drums, Ed Fedewa on bass, Jon Gewirtz, saxophone, and Dennis Therrian on piano. The concert will feature an array of music by saxophone greats like John Coltrane, Sonny Rollins, Charlie Parker, and Dexter Gordon. Guest musician for the evening, saxophone player Tom Jones is a Lansing music teacher, band director, and educational leader. He has performed with such greats as Aretha Franklin, Frankie Vallie, The Temptations and Bob Hope. Both events are FREE.

The celebration continues with events in January through April including:

Wednesday, Jan. 24, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., A Teach In - Honoring Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., “A Letter from Birmingham Jail,” “A Time to Break Silence” and “Where Do We Go From Here.” The writings of Dr. King will be discussed at the LCC Library, 400 N. Capitol Ave. 3rd Floor, Lansing.

Wednesday, Feb. 7, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 13th annual Community Health Fair, Gannon Building, 422 N. Washington Square 2nd Floor, Lansing.

Wednesday, Feb. 14, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 3rd annual Black Business Expo, Gannon Building, 422 N. Washington Square 2nd Floor, Lansing.

Tuesday, Feb. 20, 7-9 p.m., Gannon Building, 422 N. Washington Square, Michigan Room, Lansing. Malcolm X Symposium – A Time of War Panel. Speakers for the event include LCC student, Dorothy Davenport discussing African Americans in War from the Revolutionary War to the War on Terror; Dr. Gwen Taylor, African Americans in World War 2; Stacy Cooper, African Americans in the Iraq War; and special guests Medal of Honor Recipient, Vietnam War, Robert Brown and Amahad Sheirkki, and the El Hajj Malik Shabazz Academy Dancers and Drummers.

Learning Circle - Film Series Discussions

Thursday, Feb. 22, 4-6 p.m., The Kalief Browder Story – Episode 1, Gannon Building, 422 N. Washington Square, The Centre for Engaged Inclusion, Lansing.

Monday, Feb. 26, 4-6 p.m., Brother Outsider: The Life of Bayard Rustin, Gannon Building, 422 N. Washington Square, Room 244, Lansing.

Monday, April 2, 4-6 p.m., I Am Not Your Negro – James Baldwin, Gannon Building, 422 N. Washington Square, Room 244, Lansing.

Monday, April 16, 4-6 p.m., The Anderson Platoon - Gannon Building, 422 N. Washington Square, Room 244, Lansing.

Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2:10 to 4 p.m., Cornell West Presentation and Discussion, LCC Library, 400 N. Capitol Ave. 3rd Floor, Lansing.

Black History Month is a time to reflect, recognize, and honor the invaluable contributions African Americans have made to our nation.

We invite the community to celebrate with us; all events are FREE.

