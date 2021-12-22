Sponsored Post

Lansing Bridal Show at the Eagle Eye Banquet Center

Sunday, January 9, 2022

VIP Brunch and Fashion Show 10:00-11:00

General Admission 12:00 noon - 4:00pm

This last year, with the lack of large gatherings, has put wedding services more in demand than ever now and through the year 2023. Wedding venues, caterers, DJ’s photographers, and other wedding services report being booked far in advance of the dates requested. Early planning is key.

One way to plan is by attending the largest wedding show in Mid-Michigan. The Lansing Bridal Show, Sunday, January 9th at the Eagle Eye Banquet Center.

Brides-to-be can plan the wedding of their dreams at the Bridal Show. Those who attend this event will have the opportunity to meet with the people who provide every kind of wedding service, from invitations to the honeymoon.

Brides…this is one stop wedding shopping! It’s the best way to save a bundle on your big day. Many vendors give special discounts or coupons for this event. The vendors at the Lansing Bridal Show are skilled and experienced at making a couple’s “Special Day” go off without a hitch.

Sign up for the VIP brunch and designer fashion show by Pierre’s Bridal, Prom and Tux from 10:00-11:00am. General Bridal Show admission is Noon to 4pm.

The Lansing Bridal Show will give away thousands of dollars in prizes including a fabulous wedding venue (up to a $9200 value) from Northfork Estate. Brides can also win the wedding dress of their dreams from Pierre’s Bridal, Prom and Tux ($1000 value) or a delicious catered rehearsal Dinner from Findley’s ($500 value). Plus, there are many more prizes. Everyone who attends the Bridal Show can register to win.

The Lansing Bridal Show…one day only…Sunday, January 9th at the Eagle Eye Banquet Center. Purchase tickets & pre-register at www.LansingBridalShow.com.

