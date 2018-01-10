Lansing airport hosting TSA Precheck signup

Capital Region International Airport (CRIA) announced today that the U.S. Transportation Security Administration will open a temporary pop-up office at the airport from Jan. 29 to Feb. 2 to enroll people in its Pre✓® program.



Enrollment will take place 8 a.m.-noon and 1-5 p.m. each day in the Community Room, near the baggage claim area at the west end of the airport terminal.



The Pre✓® program, introduced at CRIA in April 2015, allows participating fliers to experience a more efficient airport screening process by not having to remove their shoes, light jackets and belts, as well as leaving laptops and compliant liquids in carry-on bags. Passengers who are considered low risk qualify for the program.



Participants may schedule an appointment for the Lansing event by going to www.identogo.com/precheck, clicking the “Start Application Now!” button and completing the application process, including indicating “Capital Region International Airport” as the location in Step 4.



In Step 4, they can select their appointment time (the first available shows, and participants can use the drop-down menu to choose a different date and/or time).



The appointments take about five minutes to complete. The TSA will accept walk-ins, but those applicants will have to wait for an available opening, so pre-enrollment is encouraged. Airport officials note that demand was strong for appointments during previous enrollment events.



Participants will need to bring documentation proving identity and citizenship status. A complete list of required documents is at universalenroll.dhs.gov. A U.S. passport fulfills all ID requirements. Participants will finish the process on-site at the airport by providing their fingerprints for a background check.



The application fee is $85 and is payable by credit card, money order, company check or certified/cashier’s check. Cash and personal checks are not accepted.



After completing enrollment, successful applicants will receive a Known Traveler Number (KTN) via U.S. mail within 45 days that is valid for five years. The enrollee should provide the KTN when booking travel reservations.



More than 200 airports have dedicated TSA Pre✓®[gudmarketing.us4.list-manage.com] lanes and 42 airlines participate in the program, including American Airlines, Delta Air Lines and United Airlines, which operate at CRIA.

