Jennifer Kurland wins the Green Party nomination for Governor

The Green Party of Michigan held their nominating convention in Flint on Saturday, May 5 th choosing Jennifer Kurland as their candidate for Governor.

Kurland was born and raised in Michigan and has lived in the state her entire life. She is a community activist with over a decade of experience in environmental issues, finance and small business, and is currently finishing a 6-year term on the Redford Union School Board as its President for the past 3 1Ž2 years.

Jennifer has been on the ground in Flint since 2016, researched and created a documentary on the crisis, and has a long history of standing up for social and economic justice. She has an Associate Degree from Schoolcraft College and Bachelor Degree in Political Science Public Affairs from Wayne State University.

Of her nomination, Jennifer says “I am honored and excited to have received the Green Party of Michigan’s nomination for Governor. With Charin as my Lieutenant Governor, I am confident that we can grow the party and become contenders in this race”.

Charin Davenport is a fellow Michigan native, a Navy veteran, and has a long resume as a teacher and professor. Working with numerous Michigan-based and national organizations as a Civil Rights Activist for the past 12 years, Charin has been a vocal advocate and organizer for worker rights, gender and racial equality, universal single payer healthcare, public education, renewable energy, the legalization of marijuana, and the health and welfare of Michigan Military Veterans.

She has an Associate Degree from Delta Community College, Bachelor Degree in English from Central Michigan University, and Masters in Education from State University of New York. Together, they will be focusing on fixing the tough issues of Michigan’s broken public education, environmental pollution, infrastructure, and civil rights.