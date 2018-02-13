JCPenny hiring over 300 salon stylists in Michigan

JCPenney boasts one of the largest salon businesses in the country with over 750 salons, and the retailer is now hiring 331 stylists for its Michigan locations. JCPenney salon stylists enjoy perks such as flexible scheduling, discretionary pricing for senior and master stylists, paid professional training, health benefits for full-time stylists, paid time off, 401K eligibility as well as some of the highest commissions of any salon chain.

Each JCPenney salon provides an array of services, including haircuts, color, signature blowouts, hair treatments, extensions and natural styling. Customers can also shop the hottest salon products, tools and accessories from Matrix, Paul Mitchell, CHI, Redken, Mizani and more.

Since launching an exclusive partnership with the fashion and beauty experts at InStyle in 2015, numerous JCPenney salon locations across the country have undergone a dynamic reinvention, transforming into The Salon by InStyle. This new, cutting-edge salon experience offers a contemporary environment, with updated graphics, trend photography, accent lighting, modern fixtures and sleek furniture. JCPenney is one of the only retailers that offers salon, beauty – with Sephora inside JCPenney – and fashion all in one store, giving customers a unique shopping experience at an exceptional value.

Interested stylists should visit their local salon to apply or submit an application online at jcpcareers.com.

WHERE:

Your local JCPenney salon

Visit JCPenney.com and click on “find a store”

