Jackson Symphony Orchestra presents "Jazzed!," February 10 at the Potter Center

Performance features American music inspired by jazz with an all-Gershwin second half.

For Immediate Release - (Jackson, MI, January 21, 2018) — The Jackson Symphony Orchestra is proud to announce the third concert of its 68th season, to take place on Saturday, February 10 at 7:30 PM at the Potter Center, 2111 Emmons Rd., Jackson, MI.

The JSO presents Jazzed! as part of its Signature Series of classical concerts. New Music Director Matthew Aubin welcomes you to turn off your cell phone, unplug and Escape into the sounds of a diverse array of composers.

The JSO invites you to treat your valentine to an evening of American music culminating in George Gershwin’s An American in Paris. Instead of the 3 B’s — Bach, Beethoven, Brahms, we have the 3 G’s — Gershwin, Glass, Gould. As familiar as Gershwin’s music is, you will be surprised by two works that are equally entertaining and, at times, treat the orchestra like a jazz band. The Transcontinental Saxophone Quartet joins the JSO for this celebration of American music.

Website: https://www.jacksonsymphony.org/event/jazzed-at-the-potter-center-saturday-february-10/ Tickets: $18-$33 at Ticketleap https://jso.ticketleap.com/jazzed/dates/Feb-10-2018_at_0730PM

Morton Gould | American Symphonette No. 2

Philip Glass | Concerto for Saxophone Quartet (Transcontinental Saxophone Quartet – Russell Peterson, soprano; Marco Albonetti, alto; Carrie Koffman, tenor; Yiannis Miralis, baritone)

George Gershwin | Girl Crazy Overture

George Gershwin | An American in Paris

Runtime approximately 1 hour and 45 minutes

Conductor: Matthew Aubin, Music Director

