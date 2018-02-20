Jackson County Chamber denounces actions of sheriff Rand and calls for resignation
3:53 PM, Feb 20, 2018
The Jackson County Chamber of Commerce stands with its members as a strong voice for a vibrant and inclusive community.
We believe in a strong diverse community where businesses and talent want to locate, grow and prosper.
To this end the leadership of elected officials is held to the highest of standards. The trust and confidence of the community in the Jackson County Sheriff's Office must be unwavering. The comments and actions of Sheriff Rand are reprehensible and erode the integrity of that office. Furthermore, these comments go against the Mission and Vision of the Chamber, its Board of Directors, and its membership and should be condemned in the strongest way.
During the last election, the Chamber’s Political Action Committee endorsed Steve Rand for Sheriff. In light of recent events, we can no longer support him for this office and as leaders in Jackson County, the Board of Directors of the Chamber is calling for Sheriff Steve Rand’s immediate resignation.