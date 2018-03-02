Jackson Business & Professional Women Present Nike Award at Jackson Chamber Luncheon

Jackson Business & Professional Women are pleased to present this year’s Nike Award to Judi Ganton. The Nike Award was presented at the Jackson Chamber of Commerce Economic Luncheon on February 26, 2018 at Ella Sharp Museum.

Judi has been a member of the Jackson BPW for over 20 years and has a real passion for helping this community. Judi and Lloyd own Lloyd Ganton Retirement Centers and are personally involved in every one of their senior housing centers, and are dedicated to providing safe, compassionate care for seniors, while helping them to maintain their dignity and independence. “Quality is our Family Tradition” and we will always strive for the best.

The Nike award is given to women of excellence who deserve to be recognized specifically those in business locally and making an impact in their community by giving back and volunteering. The Nike award represents – progress, strength, freedom, and triumphs while facing adversity – including prejudice and other limitations.

Jackson BPW is an innovative organization of working women. Our meetings are educational and interesting with many opportunities to network and enjoy of the company of a diverse group of women. We meet on the 2nd and 4th Tuesdays at noon each month at the Cascades Manor House. Lunch is $12. Hope you can join us!!!

