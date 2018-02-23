Ingham County Animal Shelter reduces dog adoption fees
4:12 PM, Feb 23, 2018
Mason, MI - Ingham County Animal Shelter’s dog kennels are currently very full; in order to reduce crowding, the Shelter is reducing dog adoption fees to 25% of normal until the shelter population drops to a more manageable level.
Reduced adoption fees will begin Saturday, February 24, and continue as long as the shelter remains at or near capacity. All adoptions are subject to approval by shelter staff and, although adoption fees are reduced, donations are always welcome.
Ingham County Animal Control Shelter is open noon to 6:00 PM Tuesday, noon to 7:00 Wednesday and 11:00 AM to 4:00 PM Thursday through Saturday. Adoptable animals are featured on the shelter’s website www.ac.ingham.org.