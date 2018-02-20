Impression 5 to host the 8th annual LEGO Palooza event
1:48 PM, Feb 20, 2018
Building Awesome Experiences at the 8th annual LEGO® LEGO®Palooza family fundraising event at Impression 5 Science Center!
LANSING, MI – Impression 5 Science Center is hosting its eighth annual LEGO®Palooza family fundraising event Saturday, February 24 (10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.) and Sunday, February 25 (10:00 – 5:00 p.m.)!
Creativity and innovation rule the day at this family-friendly LEGO® -themed event that helps support the Science Center’s hands-on informal education mission and programming! Expect interactive activities and challenges galore—all involving the beloved LEGO®, including: a free-build area, rocket car race, LEGO®-inspired arcade room, LEGO® key chain and jewelry station, 3-D building wall, and more! With over 15 special LEGO® activities, there’s something for all ages—from toddlers to grandparents!
Pre-registration is not required, but secures your space and ensures quicker admission. You can register online at impression5.org or call (517) 485-8116, ext. 132. A lunchroom space will be available Saturday and Sunday for packed lunches or order-in food.
WHAT: LEGO®Palooza 2018: a two-day event for families to immerse themselves in LEGO® play, creation, and challenges!
WHEN: Saturday, February 24 (10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.)
Sunday, February 25 (10:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.)
WHERE: Impression 5 Science Center (200 Museum Dr., Lansing, MI 48933)
ADMISSION: LEGO®Palooza registration includes access to the Science Center plus special fundraising event activities for either Saturday, Feb. 24 or Sunday, Feb.25.
Members: ($10 for Kids 2+/ $ 5 Adults / FREE for toddlers 1 and under)
Not-yet Members: ($15 for Kids 2+/ $5 for Adults / FREE for toddlers 1 and under)