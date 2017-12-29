How to reclaim your bedroom for rest

Bedrooms are an extension of daily life. With stacks of magazines, bills to pay and cords for various electronics, it’s no wonder so many people have trouble sleeping. Now it’s time to reclaim your space and turn your bedroom into a relaxing place to escape the chaos.

Double up window treatments

Outdoor Roman shades plus thick drapes is the perfect combination to block light and insulate. Use blackout curtains to reduce noise from the outdoors.

Pick peaceful colors

Along with paint, choose linens, pillows and throws in these restful shades. Think grays, pale blues, aquas and greens.

Personalize your bed

Mattresses are a personal decision, so opt for one that feels most comfortable to you. For sheets, the higher the thread count, the silkier they feel but also the more wrinkled they can get.

Perfect your pillows

Like mattresses, pillow style is a personal choice. It’s all about what you like and what will improve your sleep (cooling, memory foam, anti-allergy, balusters, down, body pillows, or others). One exception: If you have sleep apnea, look for pillows that keep your head elevated.

Decorate to inspire

Hang items on walls that inspire you and bring you to a calm place. Try a collage frame of family photos or a piece of framed art. Whatever you choose, looking at it should help you feel at ease and content.

Declutter your space

Clutter is stress-inducing, but when everything is in its proper place, a room feels more restful. Invest in organizing baskets (and other space-saving tools) and spend a few minutes tidying up and you’ll find it easier to relax in the evening.

Evict tech toys

Noise and light are the biggest disruptors of sleep. So, while you’ve heard it before, it bears repeating: Keep electronics like TVs, tablets, laptops and smartphones out of the bedroom

