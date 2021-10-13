Menards Home Improvement Topics: Stay on Top of Bathroom Safety

Known as one of the most hazardous rooms in your home, your bathroom should be a comfortable and safe space. Having a well-designed, stylish, accessible and functional bathroom is all possible while

keeping safety in mind.

Eliminate Hazards

Surfaces – Flooring choice is a main component in bathroom safety. Non-slip, smooth, and free of debris flooring can prevent falls and other injuries. Remove loose rugs to prevent trip ups and install flooring that enables traction. Cleared table tops can act as a stabilizer to move from one area to the next.

Moisture – Bathrooms tend to be moisture ridden, therefore wiping up spills, puddles, and excess water around the shower, sink, and toilet could prevent an injury.

Lighting – Proper lighting is important for visibility of the space. Inadequate lighting is a main contributor to accidents, therefore by installing automatic night lights and replacing burnt out bulbs can save you from a potential fall.

Functionality

Support – Installing appropriate objects designed to support someone’s weight such as grab bars will help maintain balance and give ease of mind when stepping in or out of wet areas prone to slipping.

Space – Allowing enough turn around space between bathroom utilities aids bathroom safety. Catching on corners of walls, vanities, and toilets can contribute to accidents.

Access – Designing a bathroom for easy access to the shower, tub, sink, toilet, etc. can help prevent injuries. Walk-in showers and cut out bath tubs are perfect examples of safe guarding your health and planning ahead.

Code

Installation – Keep bathroom safety at the forefront of your plans by hiring a licensed contractor to ensure your bathroom follows state codes and regulations.