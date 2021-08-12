Menards Home Improvement Topic: Value of Backsplash

Whenever you visit a model home or look at photos inside any kitchen and bath designer’s portfolio, you will likely notice that the wall always features a backsplash. The reality is that the backsplash will help eliminate water damage and stains.

 A backsplash adds a personal touch to a room’s style. There is an endless assortment of colorful and stylish tiles to choose from these days. It seems that no two kitchens or baths are alike, therefore use your imagination and select designs that are representative of your style.

 The walls behind your sink and stove can attract all sorts of liquids. A backsplash will protect the walls beneath from water damage that are prone to mold and mildew build-up. Bare walls are highly susceptible to damage and in severe cases can even eat away at the structure of the walls.

 The right tile will eliminate stains. For example, a natural tone tile will be more likely to stain whereas a porcelain, glass or even metal tile will be virtually free of stains because these materials are non-porous and nothing can penetrate the surface of the tile.

 Backsplashes help keep pests away because the wall is entirely sealed. The backsplash will keep pests from digging through the kitchen walls and gaps in the drywall because there are none.

 A well-designed backsplash can add to a kitchen or bath’s beauty, but what homeowners really love is they make cleaning quick and easy. In most instances, all you have to do is wipe down the backsplash with a damp cloth or sponge and the job is done. The marketplace is saturated with a wide variety of backsplash options. Whether using traditional tile or more innovative peel & stick materials, there is one to fit everyone’s preference.

 Some examples include ceramic, porcelain, natural stone, marble, metal, engineered stone, glass, cork, panel or more. Traditional wallpaper or painted walls remain a popular choice in a modest price point and mirrors can create a stunning image when used in some designs.

Regardless of your preference, a backsplash is certain to create more value for your kitchen or bath and impress your Guests or potential home buyers.