Menards Home Improvement Topic: "Time to Replace Your Windows"

When Spring arrives, it’s time to get the grill out, work on the lawn, update your landscaping, clean the siding, check out the roof and yes, the perfect time to make sure your windows are performing well. Are you noticing condensation, warping, difficulty in opening, closing or locking, cracking or other problems? It might be time to replace your windows.

Drafts

You furnace will have to work overtime, resulting in a higher energy bill, if you can hear the breeze coming in or see light around your window frames, especially during the colder winter months. During periods of extreme cold, there is likely to be some moisture or even frost appearing, but if it’s constant, it’s a case of poor windows. Sometimes caulking is the answer, but not necessarily.

Proper Functioning

Windows should open and close with ease. A properly functioning lock is an added seal against air entering from the outside, and also provide additional security. Anything less might signal it’s time to be replaced.

Outside Noise

Birds chirping might be a comforting sound that you enjoy, but if you start hearing the neighbor’s conversations from a good distance away, maybe it’s time to replace your older windows. New windows can help absorb sound which makes for a quieter home.

Decay

High quality window frames and sills can rot and decay over time. If there are signs of decay or mold growth, consider replacing your windows using aluminum, composite, vinyl, fiberglass or traditional wooden window frames. The style, energy efficiency and durability of each model will differ slightly, therefore choose a window that best suits your needs.

Appearance

No question that windows are on the most important features of your home. If they look outdated, then your home will also. Modern, energy-efficient windows will add value to your home while improving curb appeal. You can judge a book by its cover and much is the same for the visual appearance of your house.

Visible Damage

Remember that your windows are constantly exposed to winds, rain, freezing temperatures and sunlight. Are they becoming foggy, are their cracks, warping, water damage or other noticeable issues that you can see? If anything is compromised, or you just want to update your house, then it’s time for replacement windows.”