Menards Home Improvement Topic: "Time for a New Toilet"

If a toilet is giving you trouble, it’s probably time to replace it. The key is knowing when to replace a toilet and when to repair it instead. There are a few instances where replacing your old toilet with a new one is a good idea, especially if any of the following conditions exist.

NEEDS REPAIRS OFTEN

 Rebuilding a toilet can include quite a few items in the tank, like its handle, the flapper, and the fill valve. Some of these repairs can be easily done, but it will cost you money and requires time. Weighing these repair costs versus a new toilet is a smart practice, especially if your toilet suffers from any of the other problems listed below. If you're planning on replacing your toilet anytime soon, then save the money on the repair and replace the toilet instead. This will save you money in the long run, even though it will be a bigger expense up front.

CLOGS FREQUENTLY

 Is your toilet a nuisance because it requires plunging more than once a week? Many of the older low-flush toilets require more than one flush most of the time. They are also often plagued with random stoppages. It’s not pleasant to have to plunge the toilet on a regular basis. Maybe it's time to replace your toilet, and you don’t even have to give up the water savings since low flush toilets have come a long way and the new line of water savers work much better.

PORCELAIN CRACKS

 There are times when hairline cracks develop in the tank or bowl of a toilet. These small cracks can turn into a flood of water at the worst possible time. Porcelain cracks can also be the source of an active leak. Inspect your tank and bowl for any cracks occasionally when you clean the toilet. If you spot a crack, it is always a good idea to replace the toilet before it breaks completely. If the crack is located in the toilet bowl, it is not as urgent to replace the toilet but keep an eye out for leaking water when you flush. An unnoticed leak can lead to a ruined floor.

VISUAL SCRATCHES

 As the surface of the toilet porcelain gets worn or scratched, it will become increasingly difficult to keep clean. This is more often the case with an older toilet that has been scrubbed clean many times. If you find yourself cleaning the toilet more and more, then it might be time to just buy a new one and rid yourself of some extra maintenance.

SAVE WATER & MONEY

 If you do not already have a low-flush toilet, saving water may be reason enough to replace a toilet. You can save quite a bit on your water bill every year with a low flush toilet. A water saving toilet uses less than 2 gallons of water per flush, which is considerably less than the old 3-gallon or even a 5-gallon flush toilets. Not only are you helping the environment by saving water, but you are also helping yourself save money. Utilities are only going to continue to rise so saving on household water usage makes sense.