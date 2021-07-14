Menards Home Improvement Topic: Solar Lighting

Designed to illuminate any space at any time, solar lighting is suited for both indoor and outdoor use. Next time when deciding between traditional lighting and solar lighting to light up your space, consider the following advantages.

Economical

Solar lighting is a cost-effective way to add to the look of your space without breaking the bank. While initial setup costs vary depending on the project, nothing compares to never having to worry about an energy bill. Whether it’s adding decorative lights around your garden or providing home security at night, solar energy is affordable for projects big and small.

Ecofriendly

Make an impact by choosing an energy source that relies solely on sunlight to recycle energy and turn it into power. Illuminating areas with clean energy can reduce your carbon footprint and cut down on emissions.

Reliable

Rechargeable gel cell batteries store sunlight from throughout the day and use that power to light areas well into the night. As long as there is sunlight, there is power. Solar energy is an unlimited source which will never run out of abundance, making solar lighting a reliable source of light.

Variations

Not only is solar lighting functional, but also visually and aesthetically pleasing. Whether you want simple or elaborate, the market is flooding with various product designs to best suit your needs.

Low-Maintenance

With little to no maintenance or repair, keeping up with regular maintenance checks is essential to extending the life of your solar lighting system. With an average lifespan of 20-30 years, solar lighting is virtually “hassle free.”

 No underground wires, no loss of power, no problems.