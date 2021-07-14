Menards Home Improvement Topic: "Signs you need a new roof"

Your roof is one of the most important elements of your home as it keeps your belongings and family safe and protected from the elements. How can you tell if it’s time to replace your roof? Below are some signs that it might need a new roof.

 The age of your roof is one of the most important indicators that it’s time to replace your roof. The average shingled roof lasts between 10-20 years. On the other hand, a metal roof can last between 40-70 years. Average life expectancy of a roof is provided by the manufacturer of the product you installed. If your neighbors are replacing their roofs, if your home was built around the same time as theirs, common sense will tell you that your shingles experienced the same type of weather conditions and it might be time to replace your roof.

 A better indicator would be missing or decaying shingles. You should do a thorough inspection of your roof each year and look for any shingles that are buckling, curling or cracking.

 If there are signs of leaks or water damage inside your home, it might be time to replace your roof. Check for any dark stains or rotting areas as these are strong indicators of water damage. No matter how small, these are problems that cannot be ignored because they can quickly get worse. The solution may be a small repair to fix the damage, or indications that you need an entire roof replacement.

 You should also inspect your roof for sagging areas as they are also caused by water damage and might be a sign of serious, structural damage. If the area is soft and wet or bends easily, you know you have moisture issues that need to be addressed. You should also look for sagging areas that tend to collect more rain or snow such as the valleys and dips in your roof.

 For shingled roofs, look for signs of rot, moss or algae that build up on groups of tiles or the valleys of your roof. These don’t necessarily indicate it’s time to replace your roof, but this should be addressed, especially in humid climates before it gets worse over time. Consider using a garden hose and roof cleaning solutions to get rid of the problem.

Metal roofing is becoming more popular due to its many high-quality and highperforming features and the volume of colors and styles available in today’s marketplace. Metal roofing can withstand extreme temperatures, high speed wind, heavy rainfall and heavy snowfall. A metal roof is virtually maintenance free as it only requires your inspection and no annual cleaning.