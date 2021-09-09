Menards Home Improvement Topic: "Refinishing Furniture"

Refinishing old or antique wood furniture is a popular hobby that has been growing over the past several years. It’s a creative hobby that can provide you with high-quality, unique pieces for your home or office.

WIPE-ON FINISH

Sometimes a wood dresser, table or chair doesn’t need its existing finish stripped away. Instead, all it needs is a clear coat of wipe-on finish to revitalize it.

TIME TO REFINISH YOUR FURNITURE

There are several different signs that it’s time to refinish your wood furniture. Noticeable rings, water marks, a sticky surface, cracking, flaking, chipping, worn out patches or blemishes indicate it’s time to refinish the piece.

STEPS FOR REFINISHING

 STEP ONE – Clean the piece with a mixture of dish soap and warm water, especially if it’s been in storage or kept outside for an extended time. Scrub down the surface with a soaped up sponge.

 STEP TWO – Assess the piece and determine necessary repairs. You will likely need a scraper, epoxy putty and wax filling compound.

 STEP THREE – Remove the old finish by sanding with coarse sandpaper, a sanding block or power sander. Once most of the finish is off, further remove any shine with a medium grit sandpaper and finish with a fine grit sandpaper. As an alternative, choose a liquid or semi-paste product, spreading over the surface of the wood evenly using a bristle brush and follow instructions on the product.

 STEP FOUR – After the piece is fully dry, apply a coat of sealant that protects the wood and creates a base for the stain to spread more evenly. Once the sealant dries, sand down the surfaces again with fine grit sandpaper.  STEP FIVE – Stain or paint the wood with a coloring of your choice. You might want to test this process on a similar piece of wood prior to applying to your furniture because once you start, you’re committed.

 STEP SIX – Finally spray, wipe or brush on an oil finish, varnish or polyurethane coat, depending on your preference and if the piece will suffer a lot of wear and tear.

When staining, painting or finishing your wood piece, be sure that you’re working in a fully lit space. Keep your workspace as clean as possible so dust particles do not get trapped on the wood’s surface. Never shake a container of stain or finish, instead gently stir the mixture to ensure all ingredients are properly dispersed and don’t settle on the bottom of the can. And, don’t always rely on samples when deciding how the stain will look, instead test the stain first on a discrete area of your furniture before applying all over.