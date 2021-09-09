Menards Home Improvement Topic: "Pamper Your Pets"

Everyone loves to be pampered and your pet is no different! It can be easy to forget that our lovable, furry friends need a little extra attention sometimes. Here are some simple things you can do from time to time.

1. Homemade Treats A homemade treat is the perfect way to not only show your pet that you care about them, but also to monitor what type of food you're giving them. Your cat is sure to love homemade salmon or tuna snacks while your dog will adore peanut butter recipes.

2. Trying New Things Just like you, your pet can become bored with their daily routine. Taking your pet on your vacation is a great way to expose them to new experiences. Dogs especially love anything that involves exercise, so camping or hiking trips may be perfect for them! Cats can be trained to walk on a leash, but may enjoy vacations that involve less rigorous outside time.

3. Doggie Daycare If you have a full-time job, it can be hard to spend enough time with your pup during the day. Paying for your dog to spend time with caretakers offers enormous benefits for your pup! Not only do they get the chance for playtime with others dogs, but they also get exercise and human contact. Arranging a pet sitter or a dog walker is another great option.

4. Pet Play Space Designate a specific place for your pet to play and relax that won't be disrupted by anyone or anything else in the household. For dogs, place a couple of pet beds on the perimeter of the space and then set up interactive toys in the middle Cats, on the other hand, will meow for joy if you splurge on an extra special cat tree for them, loading it with treats and toys.

5. DIY Pet Massage Giving your pet a massage is another way to relax and pamper your pet. Not only can it feel good, but it may also have health benefits if done correctly. Do some research on this one.

6. Celebrate "Gotcha" Day "Gotcha" Day refers to the day that you adopted your furry friend. Many people, especially if they are uncertain of their pet's exact birthday, like to celebrate on this day. Make a petfriendly cake, have treats, invite friends and family and maybe their pets, too.

7. Backyard Havens Your pet may have the perfect setup indoors, but both dogs and cats may appreciate a space outdoors that is tailored perfectly for them. It can be as a simple as a doghouse or an area enclosed by a pet fence, maybe above and beyond by creating a special playground.

8. One-on-One Time There are an endless amount of activities you can do with your pet, but the best part about all of them is the time you spend together. Whether on an outdoor adventure or snuggling up on the couch to watch a movie, what your pet really loves is your time and attention.