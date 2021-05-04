Menards Home Improvement Topic: "New Siding for Your Home"

New siding is really the ultimate investment in style and practicality for your home. There’s nothing like the curb appeal of a colorful, clean looking home. On the other hand, old siding can try to hide many problems that if not upgraded can cost a homeowner thousands of dollars.

The Benefits of New Siding

Out With the Old, In With the New

Old vinyl siding can look outdated whereas new vinyl siding can look absolutely gorgeous. Vinyl is durable, low maintenance and by far the most affordable choice. If your home has older siding, replacing it can go a long ways towards making your home look upscale, probably the most important benefit.

Your House Looks Brand New

Replacing old siding with a beautiful modern option makes your house look brand new. New siding provides an opportunity to add new accents that can create a striking new color scheme. Whether you choose from several colors or styles of vinyl, aluminum, steel, wood composite or other types of siding, any upscale siding will leave your home looking stunning.

Increase in Value

One of the more practical benefits of new siding is that it’s an investment in your home that creates future payback. New siding provides outstanding return on your investment. Yes, you’ll enjoy the curb appeal, but if you ever sell your house, you’ll earn your money back. Remodeling your home by adding new siding is a wise financial decision.

Improve Energy Efficiency

Most people expect that new windows can make a home more energy-efficient, but new siding can create a similar or even greater result. New siding combined with house wrap and insulation can seal air leakage problems. Your interior walls will feel warmer to the touch and your energy bill will be less after replacing your siding.

Maintaining Your Home

As homes begin to age through the years, certain issues start to develop under the siding such as leaking water, mold and rot. If left unchecked or untreated, this can cause huge damage to a home’s interior or exterior. Installing new siding helps ensure that your home is mold-free.

New siding goes a long way towards making your home more beautiful and better protected against the elements. Consider the many options and the costs to make a decision that works best for you.