Menards Home Improvement Topic: Mailbox Makeover

Sometimes the smallest things make the biggest difference. Adding curb appeal to your home doesn’t have to break the bank, but can save you money. Here are some ideas to help spruce up your mailbox and add instant curb appeal on a budget.

Clean

Even the simplest things like cleaning the dirt and grime off your mailbox can instantly make it more appealing. Simply taking a sponge and some soapy water can quickly make your mailbox look brand new.

 Following up with diluted vinegar can kill any potential mold or fungus growing on your mailbox and preserve its finish for years to come.

Repair

First impressions matter, making sure your mailbox is upright, accessible, and up to postal standards is important to both your mail carrier and your reputation. Sturdy, well-put together mailboxes can make a significant contribution to the appearance of the countryside or area you live.

 Upkeep is essential to the longevity of your mailbox.

Paint

Whether you’re looking for a soft, cohesive mailbox design or something to catch an eye, a simple coat of paint can dramatically change the look of your mailbox and even your yard.

 Adding a splash of color can give the impression of a fun, welcoming home while a darker paint gives a modern feel with a combination of sophistication and class.

Landscape

Spruce up your mailbox area by adding flowers, plants, or pavers at the base of your mailbox to match the house landscaping or add an extra pop of color.

 Sometimes less is more, making hostas an excellent plant choice because they cover a lot of ground space and come back every year.