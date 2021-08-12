Menards Home Improvement Topic: Kitchen Remodeling

Remodeling a kitchen is a really big job both in terms of cost and construction. There are a few things to consider before taking on a remodeling project, and hopefully you’ll thank yourself for planning it carefully from the start.

Financial Considerations

Always buy the best quality materials you can afford as you want to have high-quality, functional items both for your own use and for potential re-sale value. High-quality cabinets, countertops and appliances will also last much longer so hopefully you will never have to repeat the renovation process again. Consider exploring high-end used materials or re-purpose older cabinets. It’s tempting to buy all sorts of gadgets and fancy appliances, but be practical because it’s better to go with reliable basics that you know you’ll use.

Planning a Layout

More than any room in the house, the kitchen needs to be practical and functional. What is working well and what isn’t in your current layout, and factor that into your decision-making for the new layout. Arrange the sink, stove and refrigerator in a classic work triangular pattern to save unnecessary steps in the kitchen. Also, consider how many people might be working in the kitchen at the same time. If there’s enough space, consider adding an island or wheeled cart that can be moved around the room and hidden when not being used.

Kitchen Space Planning

A contractor can help with safety considerations, but it’s up to you to plan for convenience. Allow for 18-24 inches on each side of the sink to provide adequate work space. Leave adequate floor space in front of appliances so the doors can be opened and you can still walk in front of them, at least 30-48 inches. Also, make sure the direction and depth of the swinging refrigerator doors is appropriate, especially if it will sit against a wall that might prohibit opening all the way. Leave at least 42 inches between the counters and the island so people can easily walk through without disrupting others.

Kitchen Fixtures

Part of the fun is picking out new things such as flooring, countertops, appliances, microwave, cabinets, hardware, lighting, paint, backsplash, sink, faucets and more. Remember that the remodel isn’t just about construction, you also need to factor in the additional fixtures that will be necessary to finalize the remodel.

In today’s world, you can get plenty of guidance from a design-it computer program that will assist in creating a layout, spacing and a budget. Take advantage of today’s technology and enjoy the kitchen of your dreams in the near future.