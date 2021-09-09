Menards Home Improvement Topic: "Flooring Favorites"

Choosing what flooring goes into your home can be a complicated yet important decision. Flooring can have a major impact in the appearance, functionality, and feel of your home. Taking into consideration budget and lifestyle, here are the most common types of flooring.

Tile / Stone

Made from natural earth materials, stone or tile flooring varies in cost, performance, and look. Ceramic, porcelain, glass and natural are the most common types of flooring under this category. There are endless style and material options that have distinct characteristics that make them unique to their kind.

 Easy to clean and seal

 Durable and abrasion resistant, perfect for “high traffic” areas

 Available in a variety of colors, textures, and materials

Hardwood

No two floors are alike with the uniqueness hardwood offers. Available in countless species and finishing options, hardwood floors never lose their beauty and are customizable.

 Can improve air quality in your home and be a “green” option

 Initially cost more but have longer life with proper care and installation

 Ability to customize with stain, paint, and other finishing options

Laminate & Vinyl

Easy to install over any preexisting flooring, vinyl or laminate is perfect for those on a budget but still want a variety of options. Made out of synthetic materials, these options are for the do-ityourselfer.

 Durable and highly resistant to water and stains, easy to clean and maintain

 Comes in sheets, tiles, or planks

 Comfortable and slip resistant Carpet Comprised of woven fibers such as nylon and polyester, carpet is one of the most common types of flooring for the following reasons:

 Affordable and cost-effective

 Treated materials making it easy to clean and maintain