Menards Home Improvement Topic: "Flooring Favorites"

Choosing what flooring goes into your home can be a complicated yet important decision. Flooring can have a major impact in the appearance, functionality, and feel of your home. Taking into consideration budget and lifestyle, here are the most common types of flooring.
Tile / Stone
Made from natural earth materials, stone or tile flooring varies in cost, performance, and look. Ceramic, porcelain, glass and natural are the most common types of flooring under this category. There are endless style and material options that have distinct characteristics that make them unique to their kind.
Easy to clean and seal
Durable and abrasion resistant, perfect for “high traffic” areas
Available in a variety of colors, textures, and materials
Hardwood
No two floors are alike with the uniqueness hardwood offers. Available in countless species and finishing options, hardwood floors never lose their beauty and are customizable.
Can improve air quality in your home and be a “green” option
Initially cost more but have longer life with proper care and installation
Ability to customize with stain, paint, and other finishing options
Laminate & Vinyl
Easy to install over any preexisting flooring, vinyl or laminate is perfect for those on a budget but still want a variety of options. Made out of synthetic materials, these options are for the do-ityourselfer.
Durable and highly resistant to water and stains, easy to clean and maintain
Comes in sheets, tiles, or planks
Comfortable and slip resistant Carpet Comprised of woven fibers such as nylon and polyester, carpet is one of the most common types of flooring for the following reasons:
Affordable and cost-effective
Treated materials making it easy to clean and maintain