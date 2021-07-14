Menards Home Improvement Topic: "Benefits of a Ceiling Fan"

Using a ceiling fan can help lower your energy consumption, therefore saving you money over the long haul. Although a ceiling fan doesn’t change a room’s temperature, the air movement gives you a sense that the room is cooler. Circulating the air inside a room creates a cooling effect and provides the following benefits.
Ceiling fans can provide a constant light breeze for temperature control in a room throughout the entire year.
Ceiling fans come in a wide variety of styles and can actually improve the décor of a room, plus they don’t take up space.
Ceiling fans can help improve poor lighting in a room as a multi-function unit can create bright, broad lighting.
Ceiling fans are a much cheaper investment than an air conditioning unit.
Ceiling fans also use much less power than an air conditioning unit which will reduce your utility bills.
Ceiling fans can help rid a porch or other outdoor spaces of insects and pests.
Because they are installed on the ceiling, they are out of the reach of children which makes it safer to use.
Ceiling fans have higher energy efficiency compared to standard fans as they move much larger amounts of air around your home as compared to small fans.
Many ceiling fans are convenient to operate with a remote control option that allows you to control the fan speed and light with the push of a button.
No longer loud and distracting, today’s ceiling fans are manufactured to be as quiet as possible, making them ideal for a bedroom or living space.
Ceiling fans became increasingly popular during the late 1990s to early 2000s, becoming a standard fan in most rooms in a home. Circulating a light breeze in your home, business, cabin or outdoor living space remain a constant in today’s world.