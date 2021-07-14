Menards Home Improvement Topic: "Benefits of a Ceiling Fan"

Using a ceiling fan can help lower your energy consumption, therefore saving you money over the long haul. Although a ceiling fan doesn’t change a room’s temperature, the air movement gives you a sense that the room is cooler. Circulating the air inside a room creates a cooling effect and provides the following benefits.

 Ceiling fans can provide a constant light breeze for temperature control in a room throughout the entire year.

 Ceiling fans come in a wide variety of styles and can actually improve the décor of a room, plus they don’t take up space.

 Ceiling fans can help improve poor lighting in a room as a multi-function unit can create bright, broad lighting.

 Ceiling fans are a much cheaper investment than an air conditioning unit.

 Ceiling fans also use much less power than an air conditioning unit which will reduce your utility bills.

 Ceiling fans can help rid a porch or other outdoor spaces of insects and pests.

 Because they are installed on the ceiling, they are out of the reach of children which makes it safer to use.

 Ceiling fans have higher energy efficiency compared to standard fans as they move much larger amounts of air around your home as compared to small fans.

 Many ceiling fans are convenient to operate with a remote control option that allows you to control the fan speed and light with the push of a button.

 No longer loud and distracting, today’s ceiling fans are manufactured to be as quiet as possible, making them ideal for a bedroom or living space.

Ceiling fans became increasingly popular during the late 1990s to early 2000s, becoming a standard fan in most rooms in a home. Circulating a light breeze in your home, business, cabin or outdoor living space remain a constant in today’s world.