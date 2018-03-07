Grow with Google tour comes to Lansing Community College

Lansing Community College is proud to host the Grow with Google tour this Friday and Saturday. Grow with Google is a two-day event to help those in the Lansing area and beyond gain new digital skills. The interactive workshops, hands-on demonstrations, and one-on-one coaching sessions with Google staff are designed to help job seekers improve job search strategies, and assist small businesses in gaining skills in marketing and getting their business online.

There are also workshops on online safety, search engine optimization, and digital tools for entrepreneurs. There really is something for everyone that is interested in improving their online skills.

Saturday’s workshops are specifically designed for educators and will help teachers improve their proficiency with online tools and gain the necessary skills to bring their lesson plans to life virtually.

The event is free and open to the public, but registration is required: https://events.withgoogle.com/join-google-in-lansing/ [events.withgoogle.com]

Who: Lansing Community College

What: Grow with Google tour

When: Friday, March 9, 9 a.m. – 7 p.m. and Saturday, March 10, 10:00 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Where: LCC Downtown Campus

422 N. Washington Square – Gannon Building

Lansing, MI

Why: Grow with Google is a national initiative designed to create economic opportunities by helping job seekers, small business owners, students, teachers and entrepreneurs improve their digital skills. The Lansing stop of the tour is only the third event in the country and will continue to cement the Lansing area as a tech hub.

Lansing Community College, founded in 1957, is the fifth-largest community college in Michigan, serving more than 25,000 students across a six-county area each year. LCC offers courses in general education for those interested in transferring to a four-year institution, career and workforce development, developmental education and personal enrichment. To meet the professional development and training needs of regional employees, the college offers customized programs for credit, non-credit and continuing education. The University Center at LCC offers students the opportunity to earn bachelor’s and master’s degrees from five partner universities on the downtown LCC campus. For more information, visit lcc.edu.

