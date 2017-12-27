Grand Ledge boy donates allowance to Red Cross

It's there to help the American Red Cross when disaster strikes, but the Mid-Michigan chapter's emergency response vehicle is on its last leg.

FOX 47's Alani Letang tells us about 11-year-old Ryan Reynaert of Grand Ledge who helped the chapter get a new set of wheels.

"It makes me think about how much people need, the donations," said Ryan Reynaert, who donated to American Red Cross' Mid-Michigan Chapter

Ryan tells Letang that he splits his allowance into three jars, "give" save" and "spend."



He said at least $1 has to go into each jar when he gets his allowance every Monday and how he splits the rest up is up to him.



Last year he chose to donate to Sparrow. This year he decided to help the Red Cross by donating $100 to help get them a new emergency response vehicle (ERV).

Ryan said he knows that on any given day someone might be placed in an unexpected situation where they might need help. That's what drove him to donate to the Red Cross so they can purchase a new ERV.

"It helps people stay alive, and it helps them to have food and to be comfortable while they're in hard places," said Ryan.

The Red Cross' current ERV is 12-years-old. And they said that's about how long the life expectancy is for that type of vehicle. With a new vehicle in the making, Ryan told Letang he was more than happy to lend a hand to their support of those in need.

Ryan said, "it feels good that I helped people, and I feel like we should keep it going because it's such a good health care."

Ryan told Letang we should take a moment to think about what we have, and what we can give up to those who might be less fortunate.

"For the people that don't have all that, for the people who can't give and need people to give to them. It's hard for them so we should think about them and donate the materials that we have that they don't" said Ryan.

The American Red Cross tells us they're so thankful for Ryan's donation, as well as donations from Dart Container Foundation, the Auto Owner Insurance and several of their board members.



The vehicle takes about 10 months to build and is expected to be on the road by next fall 2018.