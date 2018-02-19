Google to bring its ‘Grow with Google' Tour to LCC

The capitol city of Lansing is only the third city in the nation to host Google as they bring their Grow with Google tour to Michigan.

The free, two-day event at Lansing Community College’s Downtown Campus will help job seekers, small business owners, students, teachers, and entrepreneurs improve their digital skills.

LCC’s Gannon Building will be a hub of activity Friday, March 9, 9 a.m. – 7 p.m., and Saturday, March 10, 10 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. This free event will provide attendees the opportunity to participate in hands-on workshops with Google staff on topics such as online skills for small businesses, job search strategies, email basics, online safety and search engine optimization. The second day’s activities are specifically designed for educators.

Lansing’s central location makes this event reachable for Detroit, Grand Rapids and even Chicago residents, and with over 14 workshops, more than 100 one-on-one coaching sessions and interactive demonstrations, attendees can drop in for a few sessions, or plan on staying the entire day.

Following the Grow with Google event, Google will explore ongoing opportunities with area organizations to build on its local commitment to job training and the development of digital skills. Google plans to continue its outreach to local organizations beyond its weekend at LCC with ongoing programs to help residents and businesses prepare to fill the growing number of technical career opportunities available in Michigan.

To learn more about the event and to register for workshops, visit https://events.withgoogle.com/join-google-in-lansing/ [events.withgoogle.com].

