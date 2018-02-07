Full-Court Pride comes to Lansing Community College

Full-Court Pride is a free event before, during and after the LCC women’s basketball game. The event’s organizer LCC women’s basketball coach and associate dean for academic and career pathways, Layne Ingram said, “Full-Court Pride is an opportunity to show mid-Michigan and the surrounding areas that LCC provides an inclusive and diverse environment for everyone.”

There will be free t-shirts, a DJ, contests, giveaways, and an autograph session with the LCC players, food and more. The event is free and open to the public.

Who: Lansing Community College

What: Full-Court Pride

When: Saturday, Feb. 10, 12:30 – 4 p.m.

Where: LCC Downtown Campus

422 N. Washington Square – Gannon Gym, 3rd Floor

Lansing, MI

Why: Full-Court Pride is designed to provide informational resources for the LGBTQ community, and provide a day of fun for the Lansing community.

About Lansing Community College

Lansing Community College, founded in 1957, is the fifth-largest community college in Michigan, serving more than 25,000 students across a six-county area each year. LCC offers courses in general education for those interested in transferring to a four-year institution, career and workforce development, developmental education and personal enrichment. To meet the professional development and training needs of regional employees, the college offers customized programs for credit, non-credit and continuing education. The University Center at LCC offers students the opportunity to earn bachelor’s and master’s degrees from five partner universities on the downtown LCC campus. For more information, visit lcc.edu.

