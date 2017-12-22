Ele's Place, MSUFCU raise nearly $5,000 for grieving children

Ele’s Place, a healing center for grieving children and teens, and the MSU Federal Credit Union (MSUFCU) have raised $4,990 for grieving families after their joint partnership: It All Adds Up. The campaign gave people the choice to “opt in” their MSUFCU credit and debit cards; from Nov. 1 to Nov. 30, the Credit Union donated one penny to Ele’s Place for every eligible transaction.

“Our It All Adds Up promotion invited our members to be a part of an initiative to support Ele’s Place during Grief Awareness Month, by doing something that everyone could easily be a part of,” said April Clobes, MSUFCU’s president/CEO. “As a credit union, we operate within the founding principle of ‘people helping people,’ and this promotion showcases how as little as a penny can make a difference and how our members, by making every day purchases, are truly helping others.”

MSUFCU members opted their cards into the monthlong effort between the Credit Union and Ele’s Place, which was highlighted on Nov. 28’s #GivingTuesday: a global day of giving that kicked off the holiday season for many.

The spirit of celebration and family gatherings in the face of the holiday season can often cause children and teens to feel a greater sense of mixed emotions over the death of a parent, sibling or friend. Ele’s Place supports families with completely free resources, services and support group programming year-round, to help them heal in their grieving process.

“Ele’s Place was ecstatic to partner with MSU Federal Credit Union and bring our communities closer,” said Dan Layman, president of Ele’s Place. “With each penny carrying its own weight for every swipe of a debit or credit card, it’s evident that even something as small as a penny can make a large impact — it can mean the world to those in need. Thank you to everyone who opted into the program, as well as the team at MSUFCU, for making this promotion a success as we proceed into 2018.”

Ele's Place has had the honor of serving grieving children, teens and their families across Michigan for the last 26 years. For more information about Ele’s Place or for resources on childhood grief, visit elesplace.org. To learn more about MSU Federal Credit Union and how you may qualify for membership, please visit msufcu.org.

SOURCE: PRESS RELEASE