Did you know that Congenital Heart Defects are the most common type of birth defect? According to the CDC about 40,000 babies born in the United States each year are born with a Congenital Heart Defect and of those 25% will need heart surgery to survive. Congenital Heart Defect Awareness Week celebrated February 7-14, 2018, reminds us about the ways that we can support children and families who are facing the struggles of living with these types of heart conditions.

“Children’s Special Health Care Services” provides help for families who have children living with many special health conditions , including some related to Congenital Heart Defects”, says Cheryl Cooper, Public Health Nurse with the Jackson County Health Department. Children's Special Health Care Services (CSHCS) offers help with care coordination, case management, and transportation to medical appointments, and by paying for qualified specialty medical bills for children and some adults having certain disabilities or chronic illnesses.

To learn more about the 2,600 medical conditions that are covered by Children's Special Health Care Services, please call the Jackson County Health Department CSHCS office at 517-788-4422. Application process will require medical reports from the specializing medical provider.