College and Career Conference for Students with Disabilities to be held at LCC

Postsecondary education should be part of the conversation between all students and their parents. Navigating the process with disabilities has more steps, but is completely within reach. Students with learning, physical, and intellectual disabilities have dreams beyond high school. The Ingham Intermediate School District (ISD) Special Education Parent Advisory Council, Capital Area College Access Network (CapCAN), and Lansing Community College (LCC) are co-hosting the 2nd annual Transitions College and Career Conference on Friday, February 23rd , 9:00 am to 1:00 pm at LCC Downtown Campus, Gannon Building. High school students and young adults from local Ingham ISD service area schools, as well as their parents will be transported to LCC for the day-long event.

Participants will gain skills and knowledge about the college process and the transition from school to career. The event features workshops on financial aid, college and career planning, and resume development. Parents of students with intellectual disabilities are invited to take part in a specialized panel on postsecondary options to give their students a college experience and a credential. A highlight of this year’s conference features a keynote by State Representative Julie Calley, mom of a special needs child. Students will also explore an expo with nearly 25 college admissions and career and technical representatives.

“All students need to realize the pathways that will lead to their future success, and programs like this provide students and parents a path to follow as they determine the next step in their education,” says Dr. Christopher Lewis, Dean of Student Affairs at LCC.

“Exploring postsecondary and work options for students with disabilities is a critical step to their readiness as full and contributing members in the workforce and our community,” remarked Scott Koenigsknecht, Ingham ISD Superintendent. “We hope this conference will provide students and their parents or mentors with the information they need to navigate the process and feel empowered that a college experience is within reach for anyone.”

About the Special Education Parent Advisory CommitteeThe purpose of the Special Education Parent Advisory Committee is to represent the views of parents who have children with disabilities in special education. The committee provides input to Ingham ISD which is focused on the Ingham ISD Plan for Delivery of Special Education and improvement of special education programs and services. An essential function of this group is to create events and opportunities for students and families to transition at key points in their educational career.

http://www.inghamisd.org/ourpartners/parentadvisorycommittee/ [inghamisd.org]

About the Capital Area College Access Network

The Capital Area College Access Network (CapCAN) is a collaborative community network dedicated to increasing the college attainment rate of the Capital Area. Our mission is to increase college and post-secondary readiness, participation, and completion. CapCAN targets its support and services to low-income, communities of color, and first-generation college students. www.capitalareacan.org [capitalareacan.org]

About Lansing Community College

Lansing Community College, founded in 1957, is the fifth-largest community college in Michigan, serving more than 25,000 students across a six-county area each year. LCC offers courses in general education for those interested in transferring to a four-year institution, career and workforce development, developmental education and personal enrichment. To meet the professional development and training needs of regional employees, the college offers customized programs for credit, non-credit and continuing education. The University Center at LCC offers students the opportunity to earn bachelor’s and master’s degrees from five partner universities on the downtown LCC campus. For more information, visit lcc.edu.

