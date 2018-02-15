Brass Rail Bar & Grill ribbon cutting

The Jackson County Chamber of Commerce would like to recognize 308 Brass Rail Bar & Grill on their upcoming Ribbon Cutting and Grand Opening on Thursday, February 22nd at 308 Prospect Street Jackson, MI at 12 P.M.

The Ribbon Cutting will take place at 12:30 P.M. Following the Ribbon Cutting, attendees can enjoy live music, free pool, and food and drink specials. Food and drink specials include $2.50 burgers and $2 draft beers. Attendees can also enjoy drawings and giveaways and each prize is valued over $50.

Nicole Honsinger, co-owner said, “We are proud to take over ownership of a landmark destination for golfers, softball teams, pool leagues and good family fun. We pride ourselves on offering a safe, friendly place to get affordable pub food and drinks. We have upgraded bathrooms and the interior to better serve our customers. We will offer our location for nonprofit events and host some fun entertainment, such as trivia night, euchre night and more. Come visit us February 22nd for our grand opening. This will include food and beer specials!”

The Jackson County Chamber of Commerce is a non-profit association of businesses and non-profits, committed to strengthening their businesses and the Jackson Community. With a proud history reaching back to 1909, the Jackson County Chamber of Commerce supports its members through promotion, advocacy, collaboration, networking events and education.

For more information about the ribbon cutting: contact the Jackson County Chamber at (517) 782-8221.

Source: PRESS RELEASE