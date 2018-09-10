Blain's Farm & Fleet celebrates opening

The Jackson County Chamber of Commerce would like to congratulate Blain’s Farm & Fleet on their Ribbon Cutting on Tuesday, September 4.

Blain’s Farm & Fleet celebrated the opening of their Jackson store located at 3555 O’Neill Drive, Jackson, MI 49202. Following the Ribbon Cutting, attendees were able to tour the building, enjoy food and networking, and learn more about Blain’s Farm & Fleet.

“We are thrilled to open our first Michigan store in Jackson and we look forward to serving the hard-working people in that community. Blain’s Farm & Fleet isn’t just a place or a store, it’s a family.” said Jane Blain Gilbertson, CEO of Blain’s Farm & fleet.

The Jackson County Chamber of Commerce is a non-profit association of businesses and non-profits, committed to strengthening their businesses and the Jackson Community. With a proud history reaching back to 1909, the Jackson County Chamber of Commerce supports its members through promotion, advocacy, collaboration, networking events and education.

For more information about the Ribbon Cutting contact Jim Taipalus at the Jackson County Chamber at (517) 782-8221.