ATHENA WIN to welcome ATHENA International Founder, Martha Mertz

What: Join Athena WIN on March 1st when we welcome Martha Mertz, Lansing native and Founder of ATHENA International for an event titled, Ignite Your Afternoon focused on professional development. Where: University Club of MSU. Light refreshments will be served.

When: Thursday, March 1, 2018 from 3:30-5:00 PM. Networking will be from 3:30-4:00 and program beginning promptly at 4:00 PM.

Why: Our very own 2006 Athena Leadership recipient, Sheri Jones, will moderate this discussion on a wide variety of issues, challenges and successes impacting female leaders.

Cost: This event is open to the public, but tickets are limited and can be found at: https://athenawin.wildapricot.org/event-2803458 Members: $25 Non-Members: $35

About the organizations and speaker:

Athena WIN, this organization formed in 2010 is a 501(c)(3) under the Lansing Regional Development Foundation. Mid-Michigan’s most influential women form ATHENA WIN and can help propel your career forward by creating meaningful connections, ideas and experiences to inspire you.

Athena International, is a non-profit organization that seeks to support, develop and honor women leaders through programs that we administer in partnership with ‘host organizations’ from local communities. These programs inspire women to reach their full potential and strive to create balance in leadership worldwide.

Martha Mayhood Mertz, is the author of Becoming ATHENA: Eight Principles of Enlightened Leadership, and the founder of ATHENA International. Mertz was President of ATHENA International from its beginnings in Lansing, MI in 1982 to May of 1999. Now, a global board leads ATHENA and Mertz serves as a board member and ambassador, traveling the globe to share the message that women bring a distinctive, transforming approach to leadership – an approach that goes beyond gender to speak to all who would lead in the 21st century.

